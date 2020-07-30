SECTIONS
Appeals Court Threatens To Undo Dismissal of Flynn Case

President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn leaves the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on June 24, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wroblewski / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published July 30, 2020 at 9:39am
The full Washington-based federal appeals court plans to take up the Justice Department’s request to dismiss the criminal case against President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The action Thursday by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit threatens to undo an earlier decision from a three-judge panel of that court that ordered the case dismissed.

The move also prolongs the fight over Flynn’s fate and represents one more development in a case that has taken unexpected twists and turns over the past year.

The court set arguments for Aug. 11. It did not offer an explanation for its decision in a brief order posted online, but did say “the parties should be prepared to address whether there are ‘no other adequate means to attain the relief’ desired.”

Sidney Powell, a lawyer for Flynn, did not immediately return an email seeking comment, but did tweet “WOW!” in response to the news.

The three-judge panel ruled 2-1 last month that U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had overstepped his bounds by not granting the Justice Department’s request in May to dismiss the case against Flynn.

Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition period.

The motion by the Justice Department followed a review by a U.S. attorney who was assigned by Attorney General William Barr to scrutinize the Flynn case.

In that motion, the department concluded that the FBI had insufficient grounds to question Flynn about his contacts with the diplomat, Sergey Kislyak, and that any statements Flynn made during the interview were not material to the broader counterintelligence investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

But rather than immediately dismiss the case, Sullivan appointed a retired federal judge to argue against the Justice Department’s position and to consider whether Flynn could be held in criminal contempt for perjury because he had previously pleaded guilty under oath.

Flynn’s lawyers asked the appeals court to step in and order Sullivan to grant the department’s request.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
