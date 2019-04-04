SECTIONS
US Jobless Claims Hit Lowest Level Since 1969

Visitors to the Pittsburgh veterans job fair meet with recruiters at Heinz Field on March 7, 2019.Keith Srakocic / AP Visitors to the Pittsburgh veterans job fair meet with recruiters at Heinz Field on March 7, 2019. (Keith Srakocic / AP )

By AP Reports
Published April 4, 2019 at 7:29am
Modified April 4, 2019 at 10:09am
The number of people seeking U.S. unemployment benefits fell to its lowest level since late 1969, a sign that employers are holding onto their workers despite signs of a slowing economy.

Weekly applications for jobless aid fell 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 202,000, the Labor Department said Thursday.

That is the lowest since the week of December 6, 1969.

Applications are a proxy for layoffs, so the drop to such a low number indicates that companies are cutting few workers.

That’s a reassuring sign as other data — such as weak consumer and business spending, and sluggish growth overseas — point to slower U.S. growth this year.

A report Wednesday from payroll processor ADP found that businesses added just 129,000 jobs in March.

That’s down from 197,000 the previous month.

Still, economists expect that the government’s March jobs report, to be released Friday, will show a solid rebound from the paltry 20,000 jobs gained in February.

“We see the initial claims data as consistent with healthy labor market conditions and in line with the widely anticipated rebound in the pace of payroll employment in March,” Jonathan Miller, an economist at Barclays, said in a note to clients.

Analysts forecast that a solid 170,000 jobs were added, enough to lower the unemployment rate over time, according to data provider FactSet.

On Twitter, the account US Labor Department continued to tout record-low unemployment rates.

The unemployment rate likely remained near a five-decade low of 3.8%, analysts project.

Growth has slowed since it topped 4% at an annual rate in the April-June quarter of last year, decelerating to just 2.2% in the final three months of 2018.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta projects the U.S. economy expanded at a 2.1% pace in the first three months of this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







