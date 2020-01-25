Arizona Bill Would Ban Transgender Girls, Women from Female Sports Teams

Transgender girls and women would be barred from participating in sports on the team that aligns with their “gender identity” under a proposed Arizona law.

The proposal announced by GOP Rep. Nancy Barto on Friday was co-sponsored by 22 other Republican House members and is the latest on a growing list of more than a dozen states with bills that focus on transgender young people.

The Arizona legislation would permit only biological women or girls to play on female teams, and require a doctor’s note to prove a person is female if their birth sex is disputed. It also would allow lawsuits by students who believe they’ve missed opportunities because a transgender person is on a school team.

The measure is intended to prevent female athletes from being forced to compete against biological males, Barto said in a statement. It would apply to K-12 schools, community colleges and state universities, but only to female teams.

She said most people view the issue as one of basic fairness.

TRENDING: Poop-Covered Streets Cost San Francisco $192 Mil After Tech Giant Moves Event

“When this is allowed, it discourages female participation in athletics and, worse, it can result in women and girls being denied crucial educational and financial opportunities,” Barto’s statement said.

Republicans make up the majority in the Arizona state House and Senate.

Similar legislation has been proposed in Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Missouri, New Hampshire, Tennessee and Washington, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

The measures are part of a national campaign backed by the Scottsdale-based Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative religious freedom group.

Do you agree that transgender 'women' should be banned for women's sports? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (2413 Votes) 0% (9 Votes)

Barto said she is working with the ADF and the Center for Arizona Policy, a powerful group at the state Capitol that lobbies for religious freedom and anti-abortion legislation, to push the proposal.

Several national women’s rights and sports organizations are pushing back, saying in a letter distributed by the American Civil Liberties Union that barring transgender people from sports teams aligning with their gender identity can mean they are “excluded from participating altogether.”

The Alliance Defending Freedom has filed a federal discrimination complaint on behalf of Connecticut girls who competed in track-and-field.

The girls say the state’s inclusive policy on transgender athletes has cost them top finishes and possibly college scholarships.

“Forcing female athletes to compete against biological males isn’t fair and destroys their athletic opportunities,” attorney Matt Sharp, the ADF’s state government relations director, told The Associated Press in an interview for a recent news report.

RELATED: Alleged Victim Wants Trans Activist 'Taken Off the Streets' After Assault: 'He Is Such a Risk'

“Likewise, every child deserves a childhood that allows them to experience puberty and other natural changes that shape who they will become.”

Conservative groups are also pushing bills that would bar doctors from providing them certain gender-related medical treatment — but not, of course, without opposition from the left.

The proposed laws, if enacted, “would bring devastating harms to the transgender community,” claimed Chase Strangio, a transgender-rights lawyer with the ACLU.

“It is hard to imagine why state legislators have decided to prioritize barring transgender young people from sharing in the benefit of secondary school athletics or disrupting medical treatment consistent with prevailing standards of care,” Strangio said. “But here we are, the start of the session, a time to fight.”

The measure doesn’t apply to males, Barto pointed out, because they are “biologically different from females in terms of bone density, lung capacity, strength, and other respects, are not disadvantaged by females in boys’ sports.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.