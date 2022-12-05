Parler Share
News
Arizona certified the midterm election for Democrat Katie Hobbs, right, on Monday with Kari Lake, left, expecting to file a lawsuit.
Arizona certified the midterm election for Democrat Katie Hobbs, right, on Monday with Kari Lake, left, expecting to file a lawsuit. (Ross D. Franklin / AP)

Arizona Officially Certifies Midterm Election Results - Kari Lake's 5-Day Window Just Opened

 By The Associated Press  December 5, 2022 at 11:13am
Parler Share

Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victory for Democrat Katie Hobbs.

The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican candidate Kari Lake is expected to file a lawsuit regarding the results.

Election results have largely been certified without issue around the country, but Arizona was an exception. Several counties delayed their certification. Cochise County in southeastern Arizona went past the deadline last week until a judge intervened on Friday and ordered the county supervisors to certify the election by the end of the day.

“Arizona had a successful election,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, said before signing the certification. “But too often throughout the process, powerful voices proliferated misinformation that threatened to disenfranchise voters.”

The statewide certification, known as a canvass, was signed by Hobbs, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich and Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, a Ducey appointee.

Trending:
Twitter's Largest Advertiser Returns to Platform, Has Now 'Fully Resumed' Spending

Republicans have expressed concern about Hobbs’ role in certifying her own victory over Lake in the race for governor. Lake and her allies have focused on problems with ballot printers that produced about 17,000 ballots that could not be tabulated on site and had to be counted at the elections department headquarters.

Lines backed up in some polling places, causing suspicions that some supporters were unable to cast a ballot. County officials say everyone was able to vote and all legal ballots were counted.

The race for attorney general was one of the closest contests in state history, with Democrat Kris Mayes leading Republican Abe Hamadeh by just 510 votes out of 2.5 million cast.

The races for superintendent of public instruction and a state legislative seat in the Phoenix suburbs will also be recounted, but the margins are much larger.

Should Kari Lake file an official challenge to the results?

In addition to Hobbs and Mayes, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly was re-elected and Democrat Adrian Fontes won the race for attorney general.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Biden DOJ Subpoenas Election Officials in 4 Battleground States for Trump Documents
Jan. 6 Committee Chairman Announces Criminal Referrals
Black Farmers File Major Lawsuit Against Biden Administration: 'They Gave Us Their Word'
Nancy Pelosi Awards Jan. 6 Capitol Police Officers with Congressional Gold Medals
Hollywood Stars React After Emmy-Winning Actress Kirstie Alley Dies at 71
See more...

Conversation