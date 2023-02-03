Parler Share
Bengals running back Joe Mixon
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon runs against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay during the second half of the NFL AFC Championship playoff football game, Jan. 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Jeff Roberson / AP Photo)

Arrest Warrant Issued for Star NFL Running Back

 By The Associated Press  February 2, 2023 at 6:19pm
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has been charged in a warrant with pointing a gun at a woman and threatening her, according to court documents.

Mixon faces a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing, according to the documents, which were filed Thursday in Hamilton County Municipal Court and obtained by The Associated Press.

No attorney is listed for him in court records.

According to the warrant, Mixon pointed the gun at the woman and told her: “You should be popped in the face.

“I should shoot you, the police (can’t) get me.”

The incident occurred on Jan. 21, the day before the Bengals beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game.

The 26-year-old Mixon rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns this season, his sixth.

He also had 60 receptions for 441 yards, both career highs, and two touchdowns.

A second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2017, Mixon has spent his entire career with Cincinnati and rushed for career highs of 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2021.

In 2014, when he was 18, Mixon punched a female Oklahoma student in the face, an attack captured on surveillance video.

He was suspended from the football team for a year and entered an Alford plea, in which a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence for a conviction.

He received a deferred sentence and was ordered to perform community service and undergo counseling.

The incident hurt his standing in the draft, with several teams saying they passed on him because of concerns about his character.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

