As investigations swirl, Trump team prepares to fight

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has beefed up its legal team. Its political team is ready to distract and disparage. And President Donald Trump is irate.

Trump’s response plan to the ever-expanding congressional probes into his campaign, White House and personal affairs is coming into focus as newly empowered Democrats intensify their efforts.

Deploying a mix of legal legwork and political posturing, the administration is trying to minimize its exposure while claiming the president is the victim of overzealous partisan investigations.

Trump says Democrats have fired the starting gun on the 2020 presidential campaign in an effort he’s dubbed “presidential harassment.”

Aiming to appeal to the public’s sympathies, Trump adds that instead of working together on legislation on issues like health care and infrastructure, Democrats “want to play games.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.