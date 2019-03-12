SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Astros pitcher Martes suspended for 80 games for drug test

FILE - In this June 9, 2017, file photo, Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes waits to warm up before a baseball against the Los Angeles Angeles in Houston. Martes has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test for the banned performance-enhancing drug Clomiphene, the league announced Tuesday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 2:54pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Injured Houston Astros pitcher Francis Martes has been suspended for 80 games following a positive test for the banned performance-enhancing drug Clomiphene.

The anti-estrogen substance is used in fertility treatments and is employed by men to accelerate testosterone production. It is taken along with steroids to inhibit estrogen problems.

Houston says in a statement “we hope that Francis can learn from this experience and that he returns to have a successful career.”

A 23-year-old right-hander, Martes was considered the Astros’ top prospect entering 2017 and made his major league debut that June. He was 5-2 with a 5.80 ERA in four starts and 28 relief appearances for the Astros, striking out 69 and walking 31 in 54 1/3 innings.

He made four starts last April for Triple-A Fresno, hurt his elbow, and made a one-inning injury rehabilitation appearance for the Gulf Coast Astros on Aug. 2. He had Tommy John surgery on Aug. 15 and was expected to miss most or all of this season.

TRENDING: Pelosi Breaks from Dems, Makes Shock Announcement Against Trump Impeachment: ‘Not Worth It’

Martes’ suspension, announced Tuesday, was the second this year under the major league drug program after Kansas City pitcher Eric Skoglund. Nine players have been suspended this year under the minor league program.

___

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Baseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Astros pitcher Martes suspended for 80 games for drug test
NBA fines Westbrook $25,000 for language; Jazz ban fan
Huffman and Loughlin charges shatter actresses’ clean images
Mo’ Money: NFL teams keep the dollars flowing to free agents
Criticism of FAA mounts as other nations ground Boeing jets
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×