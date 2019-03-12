SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

At 30, World Wide Web ‘not the web we wanted,’ inventor says

In this Tuesday, June 23, 2015 file photo, English computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee, best known as the inventor of the World Wide Web, attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. Berners-Lee implemented the first successful communication between a Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) client and server via the Internet.(AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 12, 2019 at 3:12am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GENEVA (AP) — At its ripe old age of 30 and with half the globe using it, the World Wide Web is facing growing pains with issues like hate speech, privacy concerns and state-sponsored hacking, its creator says.

Tim Berners-Lee joined a celebration Tuesday of the Web and reminisced about where he invented it — at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research — beginning with a proposal published on March 12, 1989.

The 63-year-old Englishman is calling on governments, companies and citizens to work together, and wants the web to become more accessible to those who aren’t online.

Speaking at a “Web@30” conference, Berners-Lee acknowledged that for those who are online, “the web is not the web we wanted in every respect.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







At 30, World Wide Web ‘not the web we wanted,’ inventor says
Top US diplomat suggests taking Cameroon to global forum
Species by the dozen moved north during marine heatwaves
Boeing crashes alarm travelers, groundings snowball
UN: December massacre in Congo left 535 people dead
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×