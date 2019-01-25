At least 1 person killed, multiple others shot at bar

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a gunman opened fire at a hotel bar in central Pennsylvania, killing a man and wounding two other people, then broke into a home where he fatally shot another man before killing himself.

The initial shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Thursday at P.J. Harrigan’s Bar & Grill in State College, about two miles (3 kilometers) from Penn State University’s main campus.

Authorities say 21-year-old Jordan Witmer, of Bellefonte, shot and killed 62-year-old Dean Beachy, of Millersburg, Ohio, at the bar. He also wounded a woman whom he apparently had been in a relationship with, along with another man.

Witmer then drove away from the bar and later broke into a home, where he fatally shot another man before turning the gun on himself.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

