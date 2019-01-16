Australian Open: Federer, Nadal play 2nd-round matches

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens plays Timea Babos to open second-round singles play at Rod Laver Arena on Wednesday on Day Three of the Australian Open.

The fifth-seeded Stephens, who won the 2017 U.S. Open, captured junior doubles titles with Babos at the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open in 2010.

Under sunny skies and an expected high temperature of 29 Celsius (84 Fahrenheit), local hope Ashleigh Barty is scheduled to play the second match on the main show court against Wang Yafan.

Then it’s over to defending champion Roger Federer for his match against Daniel Evans. Angelique Kerber, the 2016 champion, plays Beatriz Haddad Maia to open night play at Rod Laver, followed by Rafael Nadal’s match against Matthew Ebden.

Defending women’s singles champion Caroline Wozniacki plays Johanna Larsson over at Margaret Court Arena.

