Share
News
Police officers check a car in downtown Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 30, 2020.
Police officers check a car in downtown Vienna, Austria, on Oct. 30, 2020. (Ronald Zak - File / AP)

Austria Carries Out Raids Against 72 Islamic Extremists in Bid to Thwart 9/11 Copycats

 By The Associated Press  September 12, 2024 at 2:34am
Share

Austrian security forces carried out raids against 72 alleged Islamic extremists this week ahead of the 23th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in the United States, citing the potential for copycat violence on the date of the plane hijackings that killed nearly 3,000 people.

The raids occurred across the European country on Tuesday, before Wednesday’s anniversary, because the 2001 tragedy remains symbolic for extremists and has inspired copycat attempts, the Directorate of State Security and Intelligence said Thursday in a statement.

Authorities thwarted an attempted attack last year on anniversary at the Vienna central station, and the risk remains high on the date around the world, it said.

Tuesday’s raids came a month after authorities foiled a plot to attack planned Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, which were then canceled. Austrian officials said the main suspect, a 19-year-old Austrian man, was inspired by the Islamic State group and sought to kill tens of thousands of fans.

The 19-year-old had allegedly uploaded to the internet an oath of allegiance to the current leader of the Islamic State group. Authorities said they also found Islamic State group and al-Qaida material at the home of a second suspect, who is 17.

Trending:
Watch: Kamala Harris Tries to Escape Question About Economic Plan as Latest Interview Looks Rough

The actions on Tuesday included raids on several prisons in Austria, as well as interrogations of suspects and seizures of digital devices, such as cellphones, to look for evidence of radical Islamic propaganda.

Franz Ruf, Austria’s director general for public security, appeared to reference the Taylor Swift plot in the statement, saying the last few weeks have shown the importance of cooperation between security agencies to counter extremism.

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner also called for stronger powers for investigators to be able to root out such plots. Currently, Austrian officials often rely on other countries — such as for the Swift concerts, where the CIA discovered the information — because unlike some foreign intelligence services, Austria can’t legally monitor text messages.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Boar's Head Closing US Plant Tied to Deadly Outbreak, Will Permanently Discontinue Product
Astronauts Left Stuck in Space Release First Public Comment Since Rejecting Boeing's Return Capsule as Too Risky
High School Football Games Canceled as Police Hunt for Gunman Nears Second Week
Dover, Delaware Dispatchers Get Strange Call - Minutes Later, An Active Rescue Is Underway in the English Channel
Military Court Sentences 3 Americans, 34 Others to Death
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation