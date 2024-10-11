Share
News
This image of the skyline of Knoxville, Tennessee was captured from an elevated position.
This image of the skyline of Knoxville, Tennessee was captured from an elevated position.

Evacuations Underway in Tennessee After Discovery of 5x5 Foot Steel Box Suspected of Being Packed with Explosives

 By The Associated Press  October 11, 2024 at 11:22am
Share

Authorities in eastern Tennessee continued Friday to investigate a container suspected of holding large amounts of dynamite, warning residents that evacuations will likely remain in place throughout the night.

“Until we know more, we implore people to stay out of this area,” Scott Erland, spokesperson for the Knoxville Police Department, told reporters Friday.

“We’re still dealing with a volatile situation.”

Residents within 3,000 feet (914 meters) of CMC Recycling — which provides metal recycling services for both residents and industrial clients — have been encouraged to evacuate since Thursday after an employee discovered a 5×5 foot steel box with suspected dynamite.

Erland said the employee was using a torch to open the box and that caused the contents of the box to start smoking, prompting the employee to call authorities.

However, it was still unclear what exactly is in the container.

“Until we believe otherwise, we’re going to treat it like it’s going to explode,” he said.

According to police, there’s no evidence of foul play and no evidence that the box was left on site “maliciously.” It’s unknown how long the box had been left at CMC Recycling, but it’s believed to have been there for at least several days, Erland said.

Knoxville’s police department has consulted with the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who recommended the immediate area be evacuated.

Have you ever evacuated from an area?

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said more than 30 people spent Thursday night in the emergency shelter set up for residents who evacuated.

The shelter will remain in place as the investigation continues.

Overall, more than 1,000 people have voluntarily evacuated the area, Erland said.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Evacuations Underway in Tennessee After Discovery of 5x5 Foot Steel Box Suspected of Being Packed with Explosives
Kentucky Woman Arrested After Police Make Disturbing Discovery in 'Still Warm' Oven
Sports Team Fined Nearly $1 Million for 'Irresponsible' Social Media Post
Foot of Missing Adventurer Likely Found, Search Is on for 'Holy Grail' Camera That Could Reveal Final Moments
North Korea Accuses South of Flights over Capital, Threatens to Respond with Force Next Time
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation