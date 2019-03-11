SECTIONS
Crime WJ Wire
Print

2 People Detained, Police Identify 9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in a Duffel Bag

Trinity Love Jones memorialReed Saxon / AP PhotoPhotos adorn a large memorial to Trinity Love Jones, the 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag along a suburban Los Angeles equestrian trail, in Hacienda Heights, Calif., Monday, March 11, 2019. Two people have been detained in connection with the case. The discovery happened last week. (Reed Saxon / AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 7:17am
Modified March 11, 2019 at 6:36pm
Print

Investigators have identified a Los Angeles-area girl found dead in a duffel bag along a suburban equestrian trail.

Two people have been detained in connection with the case.

The coroner’s office determined the girl was 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones and ruled her death a homicide, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said late Sunday.

The department has declined to say how Trinity was killed and a department spokeswoman on Monday declined to identify the people who’ve been detained. They’re considered persons of interest.

The department plans to release additional details later in the week.

TRENDING: House Democrats Celebrate ‘For the People Act’

Trinity’s body was found on March 5 partly protruding from the duffel bag at the bottom of an embankment in Hacienda Heights, southeast of Los Angeles.

Investigators believe her body was there less than 48 hours.

A sketch of Trinity released to help identify her showed her wearing a pink shirt that read, “Future Princess Hero.”

A man who identified himself as Trinity’s father told KTLA-TV that his daughter was full of life and joy and that he’s in shock over her death.

“Words can’t explain what I’m feeling right now,” Antonio Jones said. “I just want answers. I just want justice.”

He declined to discuss details about the case or Trinity’s living situation.

A large memorial near where Trinity’s body was found continued to grow Monday, with people stopping by to add Disney balloons, teddy bears, flowers and photos of the bright-eyed girl.

Signs read, “Justice for Trinity,” and “Rest in Heaven, Princess.”

A GoFundMe page created by Trinity’s uncle describes her as “a very loving and caring little girl.”

RELATED: Airplane Crashes Shortly After Takeoff, 157 Confirmed Dead

“She had a great imagination … so much so whenever she would wear a pretty dress, she would call herself a princess,” according to the post.

“She didn’t deserve to be tossed out like trash.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







UnitedHealthcare broadens consumers direct rebate program
The Latest: Germany, other EU nations hail new Brexit deal
UK police: Irish dissidents make claim in letter bomb case
10 Things to Know for Today
Islamic State group calls on followers to avenge Syria siege
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×