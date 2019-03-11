2 People Detained, Police Identify 9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in a Duffel Bag

Investigators have identified a Los Angeles-area girl found dead in a duffel bag along a suburban equestrian trail.

Two people have been detained in connection with the case.

The coroner’s office determined the girl was 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones and ruled her death a homicide, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said late Sunday.

The department has declined to say how Trinity was killed and a department spokeswoman on Monday declined to identify the people who’ve been detained. They’re considered persons of interest.

The department plans to release additional details later in the week.

TRENDING: House Democrats Celebrate ‘For the People Act’

Trinity’s body was found on March 5 partly protruding from the duffel bag at the bottom of an embankment in Hacienda Heights, southeast of Los Angeles.

Investigators believe her body was there less than 48 hours.

A sketch of Trinity released to help identify her showed her wearing a pink shirt that read, “Future Princess Hero.”

A man who identified himself as Trinity’s father told KTLA-TV that his daughter was full of life and joy and that he’s in shock over her death.

“Words can’t explain what I’m feeling right now,” Antonio Jones said. “I just want answers. I just want justice.”

He declined to discuss details about the case or Trinity’s living situation.

A large memorial near where Trinity’s body was found continued to grow Monday, with people stopping by to add Disney balloons, teddy bears, flowers and photos of the bright-eyed girl.

Signs read, “Justice for Trinity,” and “Rest in Heaven, Princess.”

A GoFundMe page created by Trinity’s uncle describes her as “a very loving and caring little girl.”

RELATED: Airplane Crashes Shortly After Takeoff, 157 Confirmed Dead

“She had a great imagination … so much so whenever she would wear a pretty dress, she would call herself a princess,” according to the post.

“She didn’t deserve to be tossed out like trash.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.