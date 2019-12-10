Someone Reportedly Shot and Killed Luke Bryan's Exotic Red Stag on the Country Singer's Private Property

An exotic red stag owned by country music singer Luke Bryan was shot and killed on his private property outside of Nashville last week, Tennessee wildlife officials confirmed.

Investigators think the deer was shot from the road, state Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Barry Cross told The Tennessean on Monday.

The wildlife official said Bryan’s farm manager reported the shooting, which investigators think took place between last Wednesday and last Friday.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible, according to a bulletin posted to Facebook on Saturday.

Red stags are not native to the U.S. and are typically found in mountainous regions of Europe and Asia.

According to Cross, the red stag is a species of deer with characteristics similar to an elk.

Representatives for Bryan couldn’t immediately be reached for comment by The Tennessean.

Bryan and his wife Caroline help operate Brett’s Barn on one of their properties, a petting zoo founded by the couple in memory of their niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, who died as an infant.

Sadie was born on July 8, 2016. She was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect.

Sadly, she passed away seven months later on Feb. 21, 2017.

The Brett Boyer Foundation was started to support research and help raise awareness for Down syndrome and CHD.

Brett’s Barn was started out of a promise that Caroline made to her niece to buy her a pony.

It was the first animal, a miniature white pony named Kilo, to call Brett’s Barn home.

Invited families can come there and interact with horses, pigs and more exotic animals such as kangaroos and an alpaca. The barn is not currently open to the public but Caroline hopes to change that in the future.

It’s unclear if the stag was involved with the zoo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

