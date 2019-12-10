SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

Someone Reportedly Shot and Killed Luke Bryan's Exotic Red Stag on the Country Singer's Private Property

Luke BryanSanford Myers / APLuke Bryan arrives at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. (Sanford Myers / AP)

By AP Reports
Published December 10, 2019 at 7:17am
Print

An exotic red stag owned by country music singer Luke Bryan was shot and killed on his private property outside of Nashville last week, Tennessee wildlife officials confirmed.

Investigators think the deer was shot from the road, state Wildlife Resources Agency spokesman Barry Cross told The Tennessean on Monday.

 

The wildlife official said Bryan’s farm manager reported the shooting, which investigators think took place between last Wednesday and last Friday.

TRENDING: AOC Ignorantly Tells Poor That Instead of a Handout, Entitlement Money Was Created by Them in First Place

The Maury County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible, according to a bulletin posted to Facebook on Saturday.

Red stags are not native to the U.S. and are typically found in mountainous regions of Europe and Asia.

According to Cross, the red stag is a species of deer with characteristics similar to an elk.

Representatives for Bryan couldn’t immediately be reached for comment by The Tennessean.

Bryan and his wife Caroline help operate Brett’s Barn on one of their properties, a petting zoo founded by the couple in memory of their niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, who died as an infant.

Sadie was born on July 8, 2016. She was diagnosed prenatally with Down syndrome and a congenital heart defect.

Sadly, she passed away seven months later on Feb. 21, 2017.

The Brett Boyer Foundation was started to support research and help raise awareness for Down syndrome and CHD.

RELATED: Weeks After Dog Goes Missing, Mom Surprises Son at School After Dog Is Found at Shelter

View this post on Instagram

Mom💛🌟 #brightforbrett

A post shared by Brett’s Barn (@brettsbarn) on

Brett’s Barn was started out of a promise that Caroline made to her niece to buy her a pony.

It was the first animal, a miniature white pony named Kilo, to call Brett’s Barn home.

Invited families can come there and interact with horses, pigs and more exotic animals such as kangaroos and an alpaca. The barn is not currently open to the public but Caroline hopes to change that in the future.

It’s unclear if the stag was involved with the zoo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Cory Booker Claims He's on 'Path to Victory' Despite Not Making Debate Cut
Buyers Who Dropped $120K on Viral Banana Art Confident It 'Will Become an Iconic Historical Object'
FCC Votes To Create 3-Digit Suicide Hotline Number
Supreme Court Appears Divided Along Ideological Lines Over Death Sentence Case
What You Need To Know About the Four Heisman Trophy Candidates: Burrow, Fields, Hurts, Young
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×