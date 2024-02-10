Share
Infant Found Dead at Scene with Apparent Burns, Mother Charged After Disturbing Story Comes Out

 By The Associated Press  February 10, 2024 at 3:54pm
An infant in Missouri died when her mother mistakenly put her down for a nap in an oven, a prosecutor said Saturday.

Mariah Thomas of Kansas City was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Court records do not yet show if Thomas has an attorney, and no phone listing for Thomas could be found.

Police responded Friday afternoon to a report of an infant not breathing.

A probable cause statement said responders found the child with apparent burns, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, the mother is 26 years old. Her daughter’s name was Za’Riah.

Should this mother face more serious charges?

The outlet quoted a source it identified as a friend of Thomas as saying the woman had mental problems.

“Mariah had mental issues from what I know and didn’t have the mindset of an adult, she thought like a child,” the friend said.

She said the last time she spoke to Thomas was on Monday.

According to the Daily Mail, police were called by the baby’s grandfather, who’d received a call from Thomas at about 1 p.m. that there was something wrong with the child.

“On returning home [he] immediately began to smell smoke and found Za’Riah dead in her crib,” the newspaper reported.

A charred baby blanket was taken into evidence by police, according to the Daily Mail.

The probable cause statement said responders were told by a witness that the mother “put the child down for a nap and accidentally placed her in the oven instead of the crib.”

The statement did not offer an explanation about how that mistake was made.

“We acknowledge the gruesome nature of this tragedy and our hearts are weighted by the loss of this precious life,” Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney Jean Peters Baker said in a statement.

“We trust the criminal justice system to respond appropriately to these awful circumstances.”

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




