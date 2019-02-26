SECTIONS
Bad timing: Women’s WCup downhill result amended 3 days on

Women Downhill winners pose on the podium, with from left, second placed Joana Haehlen of Switzerland, winner Sofia Goggia of Italy and third placed Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland, celebrate during the winner's ceremony after the women's Downhill race of the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup season in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. The results were corrected after problems with timekeeping, promoting Gut-Behrami from fourth to third place. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 3:20am
Modified February 26, 2019 at 3:23am
CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland (AP) — In ongoing fallout of faulty finish-line timing, a women’s World Cup downhill result has been altered three days later and two podium places changed.

The International Ski Federation says reassessing problems on Saturday with Swiss Timing’s system at Crans-Montana in Switzerland has knocked two Swiss racers off the podium.

The governing body and Swiss Timing “would like to apologize to all competitors, teams, media and Alpine Skiing followers for this unfortunate incident.”

Recalculating manually timed runs by four Swiss skiers has added 0.13 seconds to their times. They had 0.13 deducted on Saturday after each failed to stop the clock crossing the finish line.

It means Joana Haehlen and Lara Gut-Behrami drop from second and third, respectively, to fourth and sixth.

World Cup downhill standings leader Nicole Schmidhofer rises from fourth to runner-up, and Corinne Suter goes from fourth to third.

Race winner Sofia Goggia was never affected by the timing issue.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

