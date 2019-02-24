SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Bangladesh official: Hijacking foiled on Dubai-bound flight

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 7:21am
Modified February 24, 2019 at 7:26am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladesh air force official says a flight from the capital, Dhaka, bound for Dubai made an emergency landing at the airport in Chittagong, Bangladesh, after a man allegedly attempted to hijack the plane.

The official, Mofidur Rahman, said at a news conference broadcast live on Somoy TV that there were no casualties from Sunday’s incident involving a Biman Bangladesh Airlines plane, and that a suspect had been arrested and was being questioned. Rahman described the suspect as a “terrorist.”

Bangladeshi soldiers could be seen in the live broadcast taking positions inside Shah Ananta International Airport in Chittagong, 252 kilometers (156 miles) southeast of Dhaka.

Rahman declined to provide more details about the incident, but said that everyone on the plane was safe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







US religious freedom envoy: Pakistan has ‘desire to change’
Bangladesh official: Hijacking foiled on Dubai-bound flight
Congress mulls cap on what Medicare enrollees pay for drugs
US officials honor UK man who tends memorial of US Airmen
Argentine bishop’s case overshadows pope’s sex abuse summit
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×