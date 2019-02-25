SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Bangladesh police ID suspect in plane hijacking as local, 24

Bangladesh’s state-run Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight is seen after it made an emergency landing at the airport in Chittagong, Bangladesh, Sunday, Feb.24, 2019. A Bangladesh air force official says the flight from the capital, Dhaka, bound for Dubai made the emergency landing, after a man allegedly attempted to hijack the plane. (AP Photo)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 1:00am
Modified February 25, 2019 at 1:04am
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A man who tried to hijack a passenger plane in Bangladesh was a 24-year-old who lived near the capital, who may not have been armed, officials said Monday, in a reversal from a previous statement alleging he was carrying a pistol.

The plane operated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines made an emergency landing Sunday in Chittagong after the suspect allegedly attempted to hijack the plane shortly after takeoff from Dhaka.

The suspect asked to speak to the prime minister before dying from gunshots fired by military commandos.

Narayanganj district police chief Mohammed Moniruzzaman told The Associated Press on Monday that the man was Mahmud Polash Ahmed. Police confirmed Ahmed’s identity with his parents and that he lived in the district outside the capital, Dhaka.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

