SECTIONS
Politics WJ Wire
Print

Attorney General William Barr Hits Back Against Criticism of Mueller Report Handling

Attorney General William Barr smiles as he waits for President Donald Trump to speak at the 2019 Prison Reform Summit and First Step Act Celebration in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 1, 2019.Andrew Harnik / APAttorney General William Barr smiles as he waits for President Donald Trump to speak at the 2019 Prison Reform Summit and First Step Act Celebration in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 1, 2019. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

By AP Reports
Published April 4, 2019 at 9:47pm
Modified April 5, 2019 at 7:09am
Print

Attorney General William Barr is defending his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation, saying the confidential document contains sensitive grand jury material that prevented it from being immediately released to the public.

The statement Thursday came as Barr confronts concerns that his four-page letter summarizing Mueller’s conclusions unduly sanitized the full report in President Donald Trump’s favor, including on the key question of whether the president obstructed justice.

House Democrats on Wednesday approved subpoenas for Mueller’s entire report and any exhibits and other underlying evidence that the Justice Department might withhold.

The disparity in length between Barr’s letter and Mueller’s full report, which totals nearly 400 pages, raises the likelihood of additional significant information that was put forward by the special counsel’s office but not immediately shared by the attorney general.

In Thursday’s statement, Barr defended the decision to release a brief summary letter two days after receiving the report on March 22.

TRENDING: Ex-SEAL Known for Exposing Stolen Valor Takes on Nathan Phillips – ‘Was Refrig Mechanic’

He has previously said he did not believe it would be in the public’s interest to release the full document in piecemeal or gradual fashion, and that he did not intend for his letter summarizing Mueller’s “principal conclusions” to be an “exhaustive recounting” of the special counsel’s investigation.

Barr is now expected to release the entire report, with redactions, by mid-April.

“Given the extraordinary public interest in the matter, the Attorney General decided to release the report’s bottom-line findings and his conclusions immediately — without attempting to summarize the report — with the understanding that the report itself would be released after the redaction process,” the Justice Department statement said.

The statement also said that every page of Mueller’s report was marked that it may contain grand jury material “and therefore could not immediately be released.”

Do you think the whole report should be released?

A Justice Department official, speaking Thursday on condition of anonymity to discuss a confidential process, said summaries of the findings that Mueller’s team included as part of its report also contained grand jury information, making it hard for a swift release.

Barr has said that while Mueller did not establish a criminal conspiracy between Russia and the Trump campaign, the special counsel left open a decision on whether the president had tried to obstruct the Russia investigation.

The Mueller team laid out evidence on both sides of the question in a way that neither established a crime nor exonerated Trump, according to Barr’s letter.

Barr has said that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined that Mueller’s evidence was insufficient to support an obstruction allegation.

Barr said he was continuing to work with Mueller’s office on redactions to the report so that it could be released to Congress and the public.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Anti-government protests spread across the Balkans
Berlin housing activists lead campaign to fight rising rents
Algeria’s tidy revolutionaries: Cleanup after mass protests
Notre Dame and Baylor to meet in Sunday’s title game
For American Jews, Trump is key figure in Israeli election
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×