Barr seeks to assure senators he won’t be a Trump loyalist

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington veteran nominated to be attorney general has tried to assure Democrats that he will not be a loyalist to President Donald Trump.

Under questioning by the Senate, nominee William Barr also sought to ease concerns that he might disturb the special counsel’s investigation of Russian election meddling and possible Trump campaign involvement.

Some Democrats are concerned about that very possibility, citing a memo Barr wrote to the Justice Department before his nomination in which he criticized the investigation for the way it was presumably looking into whether Trump had obstructed justice.

Barr told senators Tuesday that he didn’t consider the investigation a “witch hunt” as Trump has stated. He also said that it was in the public interest for special counsel Robert Mueller to finish his investigation.

