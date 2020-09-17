Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Barr Sends Crystal Clear Message to Prosecutors in Riot Cases

In this Aug. 19, 2020, photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks with police officers from the Kansas City Police Department in Kansas City, Missouri.Mike Balsamo / AP, FileIn this Aug. 19, 2020, photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks with police officers from the Kansas City Police Department in Kansas City, Missouri. (Mike Balsamo / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published September 17, 2020 at 2:25am
P Share Print

In a private call with federal prosecutors across the country, Attorney General William Barr’s message was clear: Aggressively go after rioters.

Barr pushed his U.S. attorneys to bring federal charges whenever they could, even if a defendant could be tried instead in state court, according to officials with knowledge of last week’s call who were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

The Trump administration’s crackdown has already led to more than 300 arrests on federal crimes in the riots since the death of George Floyd.

During the call with U.S. attorneys, Barr raised the prospect that prosecutors could bring a number of other potential charges in unrest cases, including the rarely used sedition statute, according to the officials familiar with the call.

Federal involvement in local cases is nothing new. Officials across the country have turned to the Justice Department for decades, particularly for violent crime and gang cases in which offenders could face much stiffer federal penalties and there is no parole.

TRENDING: Fred Weinberg: Trump Just Shoved a Hockey Stick Down Dem Gov. Sisolak’s Throat

Police chiefs in several cities have pointed to the importance of their relationships with federal prosecutors to bring charges that can result in long prison sentences to drive down violent crime.

Even before the unrest this year, the Justice Department was stepping in to bring charges in states where the government believes justice is not being fully pursued by local prosecutors.

In January, for example, the department brought federal charges against a woman accused of slapping three Orthodox Jewish women in one of several apparently anti-Semitic attacks reported throughout New York during Hanukkah.

While many local prosecutors have dismissed dozens of protest-related arrests, some are still coming down hard.

Do you support Barr’s crackdown on rioters?

A Pennsylvania judge set bail at $1 million for about a dozen people in a protest that followed the death of a knife-wielding man by police.

Even some Democrats, including District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, have called for the Justice Department to pursue federal charges against violent agitators, going as far as accusing the administration of declining to prosecute rioters.

About one-third of the federal riot cases are in Portland, for crimes such as assaulting a deputy U.S. marshal with a baseball bat, lighting fires and setting off explosives at the federal courthouse and throwing rocks at officers.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







US: Islamic Militant Group Is Storing Explosive Chemicals Throughout Europe
Lawyer: Suspect in Federal Courthouse Attack Needs Psychiatric Exam
First Lady Tours Hospital, Touts Trump's Tackling of Opioid Crisis
Barr Sends Crystal Clear Message to Prosecutors in Riot Cases
Court Blocks Trump Order Keeping Illegal Aliens Out of States' Congressional Count
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×