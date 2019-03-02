Barrett, Reddish lead No. 3 Duke past Miami, 87-57

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — RJ Barrett had 19 points and 10 rebounds, fellow freshman Cameron Reddish added 19 points and No. 3 Duke routed Miami 87-57 on Saturday.

With national player of the year candidate Zion Williamson sidelined for a third straight game with a mild right knee sprain, the Blue Devils (25-4, 13-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed and shot 57 percent. They bounced back from a five-point loss at No. 20 Virginia Tech — their second loss in three games.

Marques Bolden added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Duke. The Blue Devils pushed their lead into the 20s to stay by outscoring Miami 36-11 over the final 12-plus minutes of the first half.

Jack White sparked the burst with his first 3-pointer in seven weeks. White had missed 28 in a row before sending Cameron Indoor Stadium into a frenzy by hitting one.

Chris Lykes, who scored in double figures in 24 of Miami’s previous 27 games, finished with four points on 1-of-15 shooting while being hounded by Tre Jones. The Hurricanes trailed by 25 when he hit his only bucket.

Anthony Lawrence and Ebuka Izundu scored 15 points each for the Hurricanes (12-16, 4-12). They have lost nine of 12 and haven’t won a road game in more than 12 months.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: Asking the depleted Hurricanes to snap their year-long road losing streak at Cameron seemed like a tall order — even against a Duke team missing its headliner. Miami fell to 0-9 on the road this season, 0-8 in the conference and were playing four days after blowing a 10-point lead in the final 2 minutes of a loss at Wake Forest. It’s effectively come to this for the Hurricanes — either win at Virginia Tech next week, or carry their road slide into 2019-20.

Duke: Barrett averages an ACC-best 23.3 points, has led the league in scoring virtually all season and has shouldered the scoring load in Williamson’s absence. Barrett entered averaging 24 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 51 percent, and with his godfather — two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash — sitting behind the Duke bench, he finished three assists shy of his second triple-double in two weeks.

UP NEXT

Miami: Hosts Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in its final home game.

Duke: Hosts Wake Forest on Tuesday night in its home finale.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

