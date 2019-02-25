SECTIONS
Barrick Gold goes after Newmont to create mining giant

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 5:05am
NEW YORK (AP) — Barrick Gold will try to acquire Newmont Mining Corp. in an all-stock deal that would create a mining behemoth worth about $42 billion.

Newmont, based in Colorado, has shunned the Canadian miner so far, and the latest overture could become hostile.

Under the proposal, Newmont stockholders would receive 2.5694 Barrick shares for each share they own.

Barrick shareholders would own about 55.9 percent of the combined business, with Newmont shareholders owning approximately 44.1 percent.

Barrick Gold Corp. said Monday that Newmont should terminate its ongoing effort to buy Goldcorp. Newmont offered $10 billion for the Canadian miner last month.

Miners are consolidating as gold becomes more expensive to procure. Barrick just a few months ago said it’s buying Randgold for more than $6 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

