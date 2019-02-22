SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Battle of the bands: Venezuela power struggle turns to music

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 10:07pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CUCUTA, Colombia (AP) — Venezuela’s power struggle is set to become a battle of the bands Friday when musicians demanding President Nicolas Maduro allow in humanitarian aid and those supporting his refusal sing in rival concerts being held at both sides of a border bridge where tons of donated food and medicine are stored.

The dueling concerts will literally set the stage for a showdown between Venezuela’s beleaguered government and opposition leaders who are pledging to draw masses of people to the country’s border Saturday to try to usher in aid that Maduro has vowed not to accept.

British billionaire Richard Branson is sponsoring a Live Aid-style concert featuring dozens of musicians including Latin rock star Juanes on one side of the border crossing. Maduro’s government is promising a three-day festival on the other.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Battle of the bands: Venezuela power struggle turns to music
Investigators inspect scene of deadly Bangladesh fire
Worry about US-SKorea alliance grows before Trump-Kim summit
Judge grants citizenship to twin son of gay couple
California judge rules twin son of gay couple is US citizen after government had only granted status to brother
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×