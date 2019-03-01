SECTIONS
Belgian, Luxembourg want Orban out of EU group

FILE - In this May 22, 2015 file photo, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, and European Council President Donald Tusk, left, greet Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a summit in Riga, Latvia. Across the European Union, a three-month campaign has begun ahead of May’s election for the European Parliament, a massive exercise in democracy that spans 27 nations and close to half a billion people. This year could be a tipping point in post-war European history. Some traditional political powerhouses might start to crumble and extremist, populist parties might gain more clout. The next parliament will have 705 seats, since Britain is to leave and won’t be taking part in the May 23-26 vote. (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis, File)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 3:05am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 3:10am
BRUSSELS (AP) — The Christian Democrat parties from Belgium and Luxembourg want to kick Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban out of their European Union EPP umbrella group in a move that could impact European elections in May.

The Luxembourg and two Belgian member parties wrote to the presidency asking for Orban’s Fidesz to be excluded because the Hungarian leader “has been acting in striking contradiction” with EPP values.

Maxime Prevot, the leader of the Belgian francophone CdH said Friday that “the excesses of Orban were no longer admissible and can no longer be supported.”

Orban has launched a campaign against EPP member and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker for being far too lax when it comes to immigration and accusing him to open up the EU borders to unchecked migration.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

