Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Ben Carson 'Out of the Woods' After Battling COVID-19

Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty ImagesHousing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson speaks during the final day of the Republican National Convention on Aug. 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published November 21, 2020 at 11:33am
P Share Print

Housing Secretary Ben Carson says he has recovered after becoming “desperately ill” with COVID-19.

A retired neurosurgeon, Carson said Friday that he believes he’s “out of the woods.” He disclosed that his wife, Candy, also had COVID-19.

Carson tested positive earlier this month.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Carson said he was “extremely sick” but saw “dramatic improvement” after taking a botanical treatment derived from the oleander plant.

Carson said he has underlying conditions, which he did not specify, “and after a brief period when I only experienced minor discomfort, the symptoms accelerated and I became desperately ill.”

TRENDING: Oregon Counties Vote To Secede from Liberal-Controlled State

Carson said President Donald Trump was aware of his condition and “cleared me for the monoclonal antibody therapy that he had previously received, which I am convinced saved my life.”

“I do believe I am out of the woods at this point,” Carson said, giving credit to Trump, the White House medical team and doctors at the Walter Reed military hospital.

Trump spent three days at Walter Reed after his infection in early October, where he received a variety of treatments, including an antibody therapy from Regeneron.

Trump later credited the drug therapy with aiding his recovery.

In his statement, Carson acknowledged having access to a level of medical care that is unavailable to most Americans.

He said priority must be placed on getting comparable treatments and care to the general population as quickly as possible.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Gun-Toting Congresswoman-Elect May Carry Her Glock in Congress
Police 'Working Tirelessly' To Track Down Suspect After Shooting at Wisconsin Mall
Ben Carson 'Out of the Woods' After Battling COVID-19
Deadly Islamic State Mortar Attack Rattles Residential Area in Afghanistan
Court Protects Life, Upholds State Ban on Abortion Due to Down Syndrome
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×