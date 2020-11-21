Ben Carson 'Out of the Woods' After Battling COVID-19

Housing Secretary Ben Carson says he has recovered after becoming “desperately ill” with COVID-19.

A retired neurosurgeon, Carson said Friday that he believes he’s “out of the woods.” He disclosed that his wife, Candy, also had COVID-19.

Carson tested positive earlier this month.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Carson said he was “extremely sick” but saw “dramatic improvement” after taking a botanical treatment derived from the oleander plant.

Carson said he has underlying conditions, which he did not specify, “and after a brief period when I only experienced minor discomfort, the symptoms accelerated and I became desperately ill.”

Carson said President Donald Trump was aware of his condition and “cleared me for the monoclonal antibody therapy that he had previously received, which I am convinced saved my life.”

“I do believe I am out of the woods at this point,” Carson said, giving credit to Trump, the White House medical team and doctors at the Walter Reed military hospital.

Trump spent three days at Walter Reed after his infection in early October, where he received a variety of treatments, including an antibody therapy from Regeneron.

Trump later credited the drug therapy with aiding his recovery.

In his statement, Carson acknowledged having access to a level of medical care that is unavailable to most Americans.

He said priority must be placed on getting comparable treatments and care to the general population as quickly as possible.

