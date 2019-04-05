SECTIONS
Bernie Sanders Publicly Labels Trump a ‘Racist’

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders appears onstage at the Jazz Foundation of America's 17th annual "A Great Night In Harlem" concert at the Apollo Theater on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in New York.Brad Barket / AP2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders appears onstage at the Jazz Foundation of America's 17th annual "A Great Night In Harlem" concert at the Apollo Theater on Thursday, April 4, 2019, in New York. (Brad Barket / AP)

By AP Reports
Published April 5, 2019 at 9:33am
Modified April 5, 2019 at 2:09pm
Sen. Bernie Sanders made a trip to the Apollo Theater in Harlem to pay tribute to Harry Belafonte, Tony Bennett and the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Along the way, Sanders slammed President Donald Trump as a racist.

The Democratic presidential contender was at the Jazz Foundation’s “A Great Night in Harlem” annual gala where Belafonte and Bennett were honored on Thursday night.

Both worked with King, and the evening marked the 51st anniversary of King’s slaying in Memphis, Tennessee, during a visit to rally sanitation works on strike.

“This is also a night that we remember the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and one of the great leaders in American history who died, as we’ll never forget helping sanitation workers get some dignity in their lives,” Sanders told The Associated Press in an interview before the event.

Sanders recounted the great strides King made toward racial harmony, but said that tolerance has lost step over the past couple of years, and put the blame at the feet of President Donald Trump.

“We have a president, and I say this without any joy in my heart, who is a racist. It’s hard to believe that we have a president of the United States who is, in fact, a racist,” Sanders said.

A request for comment from the White House was not immediately returned.

Sanders says eradicating racism is a high priority if he were to be elected president.

Do you think Sanders has any justification for referring to Trump as racist?

“As president of the United States, what I would be doing is bringing our people together to create a nation that works for all of us, and not just the 1%.

To deal with the racism and the disparities that exists, not only between the rich and the poor, but between whites and blacks,” Sanders said

Sanders was a contender in the 2016 race, where he lost the bid for the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton.

But 2020 already shows a crowded field that includes Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Cory Booker, Sen. Kamala Harris, and at least a dozen more.

Sanders calls them “some really good people,” and said, “You’re not going to hear me disparaging some of my Democratic opponents.

“They’re friends of mine and they’re good people.”

Before going inside, the 77-year-old Sanders joked about maintaining his stamina for an election.

“Well, when you have 28 years of age, you know, it ain’t hard,” Sanders said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







