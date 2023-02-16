Parler Share
News
Joe Biden speaking
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Maryland. (Evan Vucci / AP Photo)

Biden Arrives at Walter Reed Hospital by Helicopter for Medical Tests

 By The Associated Press  February 16, 2023 at 6:52am
Parler Share

President Joe Biden was undergoing a routine medical checkup Thursday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, an event that is being keenly watched as the oldest president in history makes plans for an expected reelection campaign.

The president arrived at Walter Reed by helicopter and entered the hospital around 9:15 a.m. for what is likely an array of tests.

Biden, 80, last received a standard medical exam in November 2021.

During that five-hour-plus visit, he went through a combination of blood, physical, gastrointestinal, dental, vision and neurological tests.

Afterward, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who has been Biden’s primary care physician since 2009, signed a six-page memo that called Biden “healthy, vigorous,” and deemed him “fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.”

Trending:
FEMA Takes Action Hours After News Breaks of Trump's Planned Visit to Ohio Disaster Site

Many people, including Democrats, have expressed reservations about Biden seeking a second term in 2024.

Only 37% of Democrats say Biden should pursue reelection, down from 52% prior to last year’s midterm elections, according to a recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Overall, 22% of U.S. adults said he ought to run again.

Follow-up interviews with people polled in the survey indicated that Biden’s age was a major concern.

Do you think Joe Biden is mentally unfit to serve as president?

People took note of his coughing, a greater sense of fragility in his walking and moments when he misspoke.

During Biden’s 2021 physical, a neurological exam found nerve damage to his hands and feet that had contributed to his stiffened gait.

Spinal arthritis and compensation for a broken foot also caused him to walk more cautiously.

Biden underwent a colonoscopy in 2021, in which a 3 millimeter “benign-appearing polyp” was identified and removed.

Asked in a recent PBS interview about his age and ability to be president, Biden responded with what has become his stock line: “Watch me. It’s all I can say.”

Related:
First US-Trained Forces to Enter Ukraine Conflict

Biden tested positive in July for COVID-19 and experienced “very mild symptoms,” according to the White House.

The president continued to work even as he isolated himself in the White House.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




First US-Trained Forces to Enter Ukraine Conflict
Biden's EPA Chief Visits East Palestine, Ohio and Tells Residents to 'Trust the Government'
Some Students Forced to Stay Overnight at Their High School After Natural Disaster Hits
Russia Undertaking Bold Move in Ship Carrying Battleground Symbols, Will Test Weapon for First Time in International Waters
Taiwan Uncovers Evidence of Chinese Activity, Discovers Suspicious Object on Outlying Island
See more...

Conversation