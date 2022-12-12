Parler Share
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta on Dec. 14, 2020.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference in Atlanta on Dec. 14, 2020. (John Bazemore - File / AP)

Biden DOJ Subpoenas Georgia Secretary of State in Trump Investigation

 By The Associated Press  December 12, 2022 at 11:36am
The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Donald Trump.

Smith was appointed last month to oversee the Justice Department investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as well as aspects of a separate probe involving the U.S. Capitol incursion on Jan. 6, 2021.

In a Jan. 2 phone call, Trump had suggested that Raffensperger “find” the votes needed to give him a win in the state.

The subpoena, which is dated Friday and was received by Raffensperger’s office Monday, followed others served last week in several states and counties.

The special counsel is seeking “any and all communications in any form” between June 1, 2020, and Jan. 20, 2021, “to, from or involving” Trump, his campaign, lawyers and aides, including former campaign officials, such as Bill Stepien and Justin Clark; lawyers John Eastman, Boris Epshteyn, L. Lin Wood, Sidney Powell; and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, according to the subpoena, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

Efforts by Trump and his associates to reverse his loss in Georgia are currently the subject of a separate investigation led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Atlanta. A special grand jury seated to aid that investigation has heard from dozens of witnesses, including a number of high-profile Trump allies, over the past six months and is expected to wrap up its work soon.

Among other things, Willis is investigating the Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Raffensperger.

It was not immediately clear whether any counties in Georgia had also received subpoenas from the special counsel.

In the weeks following the 2020 election, Trump focused in part on Fulton County, which includes most of the city of Atlanta, making allegations of election fraud. But the county had not received a subpoena by Monday morning, a spokesperson said.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Conversation