Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

After Biden Hands Off His Migrant Crisis to Harris, She Still Has No Plans to Visit Border

×
By The Associated Press
Published March 26, 2021 at 1:56pm
Mewe Share P Share

Vice President Kamala Harris won’t be on the ground at the Southwest border any time soon as she leads efforts to address a surge in migrants trying to enter the country.

Harris has no plans to visit the U.S.-Mexico border “in the near future,” spokeswoman Symone Sanders said Friday. Sanders said Harris will go to the border at some point.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday asked the vice president to lead diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing the skyrocketing number of migrants, many of whom come from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

“You can expect she will be speaking with leaders from the region in the near future,” Sanders said.

The Biden administration is backing a proposal to provide $7 billion to the Central American countries in an attempt to address the poverty and violence that leads people to flee their homelands for the U.S.

TRENDING: Watch: Rep. Ted Lieu Explodes After Congressional Witness Talked About Discrimination in College, Shouts Down the Stunned Guest

U.S. authorities apprehended more than 100,000 people as they attempted to illegally cross the border in February, the most since spring 2019.

Republicans have blamed the new administration for the increase in migrants, saying the president encouraged people to come by halting construction on the border wall, ending restrictions on immigration imposed by former President Donald Trump and backing legislation that would allow millions of people already in the country illegally to become U.S. citizens.

Sen. Ted Cruz led a delegation of lawmakers to the border on Friday.

He tweeted photos of dozens of children, wrapped in foil blankets, lying on the floor of crowded Border Patrol facilities.

“This is a humanitarian and a public health crisis,” the Texas Republican said.


Biden, at his first news conference on Thursday, pledged to increase efforts to get teens and children out of cramped Border Patrol facilities more quickly, but the overall situation does not appear to be getting any better.

A senior Border Patrol official told reporters on Friday that encounters with migrants along the Southwest border have averaged about 5,000 people per day throughout March, which would be about a 50 percent increase over February if those figures hold for the entire month.

Of the total, about 450-500 per day are unaccompanied minors, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Islamic State Group Beheads Multiple Christians, Scatters Bodies in Streets
Republican Senator Who Voted to Convict Trump Gets Primary Challenger
Publisher Pulls Book by Beloved Children's Author Over 'Passive Racism' Claims
The Country with the Highest COVID Vaccination Rate in Europe Also Has the Highest Death Rate
China Warns Nike, Adidas, Other Brands Against Calling Out Human Rights Abuses
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×