Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Biden to Issue Gun Control Executive Orders

President Joe Biden speaks during an event on the American Jobs Plan in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus on Wednesday in Washington, D.C.Evan Vucci / APPresident Joe Biden speaks during an event on the American Jobs Plan in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. (Evan Vucci / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published April 7, 2021 at 12:32pm
Mewe Share P Share

President Joe Biden will unveil a series of executive actions aimed at addressing gun violence on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the plans, delivering his first major action on gun control since taking office.

Biden is expected to announce tighter regulations requiring buyers of so-called “ghost guns” to undergo background checks.

The homemade firearms — often assembled from parts and milled with a metal-cutting machine — often lack serial numbers used to trace them. It’s legal to build a gun in a home or a workshop and there is no federal requirement for a background check.

The president’s plans were previewed by a person familiar with the expected actions who was not authorized to publicly discuss them.

Biden is also planning to name his nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a position that advocates say will be key to implementing the nation’s gun laws and addressing gun violence. The president will be joined by Attorney General Merrick Garland at the event.

TRENDING: Trump Describes Resurrection as ‘Glorious,’ Thanks God for ‘Gift of Eternal Life’ Given Through Christ

The ATF has not had a confirmed permanent director since 2015. It is currently run by Acting Director Regina Lombardo.

Biden has faced increasing pressure to act after a spate of mass shootings across the U.S. in recent weeks, but the White House has repeatedly emphasized the need for legislative action on guns. While the House passed a background-check bill last month, gun control measures face slim prospects in an evenly-divided Senate, where Republicans remain near-unified against most proposals.

During his campaign, Biden promised to prioritize new gun control measures as president, including enacting universal background check legislation, banning online sales of firearms and the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.

But gun-control advocates have said that while they were heartened by signs from the White House that they took the issue seriously, they’ve been disappointed by the lack of early action.

Should Biden stop issuing executive orders?

Biden himself expressed uncertainty late last month when asked if he had the political capital to pass new gun control proposals, telling reporters, “I haven’t done any counting yet.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said last month, however, that executive actions on guns were coming as well, calling them “one of the levers that we can use” to address gun violence.

For years, federal officials have been sounding the alarm about an increasing black market for homemade, military-style semi-automatic rifles and handguns. Ghost guns have increasingly turned up at crime scenes and in recent years have been turning up more and more when federal agents are purchasing guns in undercover operations from gang members and other criminals.

It is hard to say how many are circulating on the streets, in part because in many cases police departments don’t even contact the federal government about the guns because they can’t be traced.

Some states, like California, have enacted laws in recent years to require serial numbers to be stamped on ghost guns.

RELATED: Hillary Clinton Brands Republicans as 'Gun Worshippers' in Call for More Gun Control

The critical component in building an untraceable gun is what is known as the lower receiver, a part typically made of metal or polymer. An unfinished receiver — sometimes referred to as an “80-percent receiver” — can be legally bought online with no serial numbers or other markings on it, no license required.

A gunman who killed his wife and four others in Northern California in 2017 who had been prohibited from owning firearms built his own to skirt the court order before his rampage. And in 2019, a teenager used a homemade handgun to fatally shoot two classmates and wound three others at a school in suburban Los Angeles.

Plans for Biden’s announcement Thursday were first reported by Politico.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Biden to Issue Gun Control Executive Orders
Cuomo Allegedly Told Woman 'I Don't Care' When She Objected to Being Groped
Biden Administration Announces It's Sending Palestinians a Major Cash Payment
Restaurant Owners Clash with Police in Heated Lockdown Protest
Longtime Congressman Dies, Leaving Seat Vacant
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×