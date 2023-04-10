Parler Share
News
Joe Biden speaking at the White House Easter Egg Roll
President Joe Biden speaks as first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunnies look on, on the Blue Room balcony at the White House during the White House Easter Egg Roll, April 18, 2022, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik / AP Photo)

Biden Kicks Off Easter Egg Roll by Discussing His Own Reelection Plans

 By The Associated Press  April 10, 2023 at 6:52am
Parler Share

Not even the annual White House Easter Egg Roll is safe from presidential politics.

President Joe Biden, the host of Monday’s festivities on the South Lawn, said he plans to participate in “at least three or four more Easter egg rolls, maybe five.”

Biden was alluding to his expected reelection bid but when pressed for news by Al Roker of NBC’s “Today” show, the president gave no ground.

He repeated what he’s been saying for months.

“I’m planning on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,” Biden told Roker.

Trending:
Whoopi Says She's Speechless After 'The View' Host Forced to Read Legal Note on Trump Arrest - 'I'm Not Saying a Thing'

After making an early appearance on the lawn to speak with Roker after the gates opened at 7 a.m., Biden and first lady Jill Biden were scheduled to address the crowd from the White House balcony before joining the “egg-citement.”

Some 30,000 people, mostly children, were expected, in nine waves of participants, ending at 7 p.m.

Does Biden have any chance of winning in 2024?

“Anything’s possible in America,” Biden said in brief remarks welcoming guests to the South Lawn, “if we remember who we are and we do it together.”

The first lady’s theme is “EGGucation.” Jill Biden is a teacher and she has incorporated learning opportunities into the event.

“Learning doesn’t only happen in a classroom, there are so many fun opportunities to learn around us every day,” she said, explaining that’s why they turned the South Lawn into a “school community.”

The White House Easter Egg Roll dates to 1878, when President Rutherford B. Hayes opened the White House lawn to children after they were kicked off the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




'It Wasn't Easy': 48-Year-Old Actress Hilary Swank Announces Birth of Twins
Oscar-Nominated 'Barton Fink' Actor Dies at 81
Biden Kicks Off Easter Egg Roll by Discussing His Own Reelection Plans
Police Report Active Shooter at Louisville Bank, Multiple Casualties: 'Please Pray'
Baltimore Mayor 'Going Back to the Old Days,' Will Institute a Youth Curfew After Chaotic Weekend
See more...

Conversation