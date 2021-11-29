Share
News
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he prepares to speak at the White House on Oct. 14, 2021, about the coronavirus pandemic and to encourage states and businesses to support vaccine mandates.
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he prepares to speak at the White House on Oct. 14, 2021, about the coronavirus pandemic and to encourage states and businesses to support vaccine mandates. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Federal Judge Blocks Biden Vaccine Mandate in 10 States

 By The Associated Press  November 29, 2021 at 11:41am
Share

A federal judge on Monday blocked President Joe Biden’s administration from enforcing a coronavirus vaccine mandate on thousands of health-care workers in 10 states that had brought the first legal challenge against the requirement.

The court order said the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate for providers participating in the two government health-care programs for the elderly, disabled and poor.

The preliminary injunction by St. Louis-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp applies to a coalition of suing states — Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Similar lawsuits are pending in other states.

The federal rule requires COVID-19 vaccinations for more than 17 million workers nationwide in about 76,000 health-care facilities and home health-care providers that get funding from the government health programs.

Trending:
You Have to Be Kidding Me: Biden Admin Comes Up With Meme Even Lamer than Obama's 'Pajama Boy'

Workers are to receive their first dose by Dec. 6 and their second shot by Jan. 4.

The court order against the health-care vaccine mandate comes after Biden’s administration suffered a similar setback for a broader policy.

A federal court previously placed a hold on a separate rule requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to ensure their workers get vaccinated or else wear masks and get tested weekly for the coronavirus.

The Biden administration contends federal rules supersede state policies prohibiting vaccine mandates and are essential to slowing the pandemic. But the judge in the health-care-provider case wrote Monday that federal officials likely overstepped their legal powers.

Will the lawsuits pending in other states bring a similar ruling?

“CMS seeks to overtake an area of traditional state authority by imposing an unprecedented demand to federally dictate the private medical decisions of millions of Americans. Such action challenges traditional notions of federalism,” Schelp wrote in his order.

Even under an exceedingly broad interpretation of federal powers, “Congress did not clearly authorize CMS to enact the this politically and economically vast, federalism-altering, and boundary-pushing mandate,” Schelp wrote.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Federal Judge Blocks Biden Vaccine Mandate in 10 States
Brothers Who Were Allegedly Paid to Fake Attack Take Center Stage as Jussie Smollett Trial Begins
LeBron James Ejected After 'Ultimate Cheap Shot' Bloodies Opponent and Sparks On-Court Chaos
VP Kamala Harris Avoids Talking About Biden Admin's 'Clumsy' Handling of Deal That Soured US-France Relations During Visit to France
White House Plans for VP Kamala Harris to Smooth Over the Biden Admin's Foreign Policy Disaster with France
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.