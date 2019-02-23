Biden’s 2020 opening? Dem field missing foreign policy hand

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates are touting their support for “Medicare-for-all,” higher taxes on the wealthy and a war on climate change. But foreign policy is largely taking a back seat.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is seizing on that opening to position himself as the global policy expert if he decides to run for president.

In speeches over the past month, Biden sought to position himself as an authoritative counterweight to President Donald Trump’s isolationist and nationalistic impulses.

The moves reflect the vulnerabilities the 76-year-old Biden could face in a crowded primary with rivals who are decades younger and looking to appeal to the party’s liberal base. In that kind of race, Biden could carve out space as a battle-tested statesman with the experience to stabilize America’s role in the world.

