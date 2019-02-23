SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Biden’s 2020 opening? Dem field missing foreign policy hand

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the U.S. Conference of Mayors Annual Winter Meeting in Washington. Democratic presidential candidates are touting their support for “Medicare-for-all,” higher taxes on the wealthy and a war on climate change. But foreign policy is largely taking a back seat. Biden is seizing on that opening to position himself as the global policy expert if he decides to run for president. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 10:47pm
Modified February 22, 2019 at 10:52pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates are touting their support for “Medicare-for-all,” higher taxes on the wealthy and a war on climate change. But foreign policy is largely taking a back seat.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is seizing on that opening to position himself as the global policy expert if he decides to run for president.

In speeches over the past month, Biden sought to position himself as an authoritative counterweight to President Donald Trump’s isolationist and nationalistic impulses.

The moves reflect the vulnerabilities the 76-year-old Biden could face in a crowded primary with rivals who are decades younger and looking to appeal to the party’s liberal base. In that kind of race, Biden could carve out space as a battle-tested statesman with the experience to stabilize America’s role in the world.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Biden’s 2020 opening? Dem field missing foreign policy hand
Saric criticizes World Cup qualifying system as Croatia out
California parents of 13 plead guilty to torture, abuse
R. Kelly due in Chicago court to face sex abuse charges
Aid showdown: Venezuela opposition prepares to deliver goods
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×