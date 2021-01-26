Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Biden's Immigration Agenda Suffers First Setback as Deportation Ban Comes to a Screeching Halt

President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 26, 2021.Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 26, 2021. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published January 26, 2021 at 12:48pm
Mewe Share P Share

A federal judge on Tuesday barred the U.S. government from enforcing a 100-day deportation moratorium that is a key immigration priority of President Joe Biden.

U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton issued a temporary restraining order sought by Texas, which filed a lawsuit on Friday against a Department of Homeland Security memo that instructed immigration agencies to pause most deportations.

Tipton said the Biden administration had failed “to provide any concrete, reasonable justification for a 100-day pause on deportations.”

Tipton’s order is an early blow to the Biden administration, which has proposed sweeping immigration reforms, including a plan to legalize an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants living in the U.S.

Biden promised during his campaign to pause most deportations for 100 days.

TRENDING: Supreme Court Throws Out Trump Lawsuits

The order represents a victory for Texas’ Republican leaders, who often sued to stop programs enacted by former President Barack Obama, a Democrat.

David Pekoske, the acting Homeland Security secretary, signed a memo on Biden’s first day in office directing immigration authorities to focus on anyone apprehended entering the U.S. illegally after Nov. 1. That was a reversal from Trump administration policy that made anyone in the U.S. illegally a priority for deportation.

The 100-day moratorium went into effect on Friday and applied to almost anyone who entered the U.S. without authorization before November.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued that the moratorium violated federal law as well as an agreement Texas signed with the Department of Homeland Security late in the Trump administration.

Do you support this ruling?

That agreement required Homeland Security to consult with Texas and other states before taking any action to “reduce, redirect, reprioritize, relax, or in any way modify immigration enforcement.”

The Biden administration argued in court filings that the agreement is unenforceable because “an outgoing administration cannot contract away that power for an incoming administration.”

Tipton wrote that his order was not based on the agreement between Texas and the Trump administration but on federal law.

Did you know that The Western Journal now publishes some content in Spanish as well as English, for international audiences? Click here to read this article on The Western Journal en Español!

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Rampaging Driver Kills Elderly Woman, Injures Multiple Others on Streets of Portland
Biden's Immigration Agenda Suffers First Setback as Deportation Ban Comes to a Screeching Halt
Biden Admin Announces Official Stance on Israel-Palestine Conflict
Biden's Secretary of State Takes the Helm to Reverse Course on Trump's 'America First' Foreign Policy
Biden Doubles Down on Job-Killing Climate Agenda, Will End Oil Drilling on Federal Lands
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×