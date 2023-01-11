Parler Share
Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills walks to the tunnel during halftime of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.
Buffalo Bills Announce Doctors Have Completed Testing on Damar Hamlin and Discharged Him from the Hospital

 By The Associated Press  January 11, 2023 at 9:56am
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game in Cincinnati.

A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Hamlin will continue his rehabilitation with the Bills.

Hamlin is going home after spending two days undergoing tests at Buffalo General Medical Center. He was transferred to Buffalo on Monday after spending last week at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where the 24-year-old experienced what doctors called “a remarkable recovery.”

The news came as the Bills returned to practice to prepare to host their division rival Miami Dolphins in a wild-card playoff game on Sunday.

Head coach Sean McDermott said it would be up to Hamlin whether he visits the team.

“His health is first and foremost on our mind as far as his situation goes,” McDermott told reporters. “We’ll welcome him back as he feels ready.”

Hamlin collapsed on the field after making what appeared to be a routine tackle during the first quarter of Buffalo’s since-canceled game against the Bengals on Jan. 2. Medical personnel frantically worked on Hamlin for several minutes as anguished teammates looked on, some of them in tears.

He spent the first two days in the hospital under sedation. He was awakened and able to grip people’s hands at his bedside, and eventually taken off a ventilator and able to address his teammates on Friday.

His doctors said Hamlin’s progress in recovering from cardiac arrest, considered a life-threatening event, has been normal to accelerated, and that he was able to cheer on the Bills from his hospital bed during their win over the New England Patriots last weekend.

He has been tweeting his gratitude to fans and medical staff in recent days. “Keep me in y’all prayers please!” he wrote Tuesday.

