Billy Porter kicks off Oscars carpet in velvet tuxedo gown

Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 3:27pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Thank you, Billy Porter, for getting the Oscars red carpet off to a fierce start.

Often a fashion adventurer, the stage performer, singer and actor stood tall and proud in a bombshell velvet tuxedo gown created by Christian Siriano. There was a bow tie, ruffle-cuff white shirt and classic tuxedo jacket on top paired with a strapless full-skirted gown in inky black.

Nobody was more excited than Siriano himself. He tweeted the look as soon as Porter hit the carpet.

Constance Wu of “Crazy Rich Asians” also walked early in Los Angeles on Sunday. She was in a delicate, sunshine-yellow gown with full pleats, asymmetrical sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. She pulled her hair back in a youthful high ponytail, allowed her drop diamond earrings to shine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

