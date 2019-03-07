SECTIONS
Blasts in Kabul hit near ceremony attended by top officials

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 1:28am
Modified March 7, 2019 at 1:31am
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say several explosions have struck outside a ceremony in Kabul attended by the country’s chief executive and the former president, both of whom were unharmed. There was conflicting information as to the casualty figures.

An official with the city’s ambulance services, Mohammad Asim, says five people were wounded in the explosions on Thursday and were taken to local hospitals. He says more ambulances are at the site on Thursday.

Another official, who is at the ceremony, says seven people were killed and 10 wounded. He spoke on condition of anonymity to talk to reporters.

The ceremony commemorated the 1995 death of prominent minority Hazara leader Abdul Ali Mazari who was killed by the Taliban. Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and former President Hamid Karzai attended the gathering.

