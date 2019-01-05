A Single Fish Sells for a Stunning $3 Million in Japan

A 612-pound bluefin tuna sold for a record 333.6 million yen ($3 million) at the first auction of 2019, after Tokyo’s famed Tsukiji market was moved to a new site on the city’s waterfront.

The winning bid for the prized but threatened species at the predawn auction Saturday was more than double the 2013 annual New Year auction.

It was paid by Kiyomura Corp., whose owner, Kiyoshi Kimura, runs the Sushi Zanmai chain. Kimura has often won the annual auction in the past.

A Japanese sushi boss has paid a record $3.1m (£2.5m) for a giant tuna at the first new year’s auction in Tokyo’s new fish market. Self-styled “Tuna King” Kiyoshi Kimura bought the 278kg (612lbs) bluefin tuna, which is an endangered species. pic.twitter.com/WcKDhBh559 — Gunes ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) (@Gunesonar) January 5, 2019

TRENDING: Newly-Elected Rep. Hangs Gay Pride Flag in Congress After Democrats Regain Power

Japanese broadcaster NHK showed a beaming Kimura saying that he was surprised by the high price of tuna this year.

“The quality of the tuna I bought is the best,” he explained.

Record $3.1 million has been paid for a giant bluefin tuna at Tokyo’s new fish market.The 278 kg fish was caught off Japan’s northern coast. It was paid by sushi tycoon Kiyoshi Kimura owner of sushi chain called Sushi Zanmai.#Japanesefood#sushi#japan #JapanTravel #Food pic.twitter.com/VkQixgO41b — AIKIDOARTS (@aikidoarts) January 5, 2019

Is any single fish worth $3 million? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

The auction prices are way above usual for bluefin tuna.

The fish normally sells for up to $40 a pound, but the price rises to over $200 a pound near the year’s end, especially for prized catches from Oma in northern Japan.

Last year’s auction was the last at Tsukiji before the market shifted to a new facility on a former gas plant site on Tokyo Bay.

The move was delayed repeatedly due to concerns over soil contamination.

Japanese are the biggest consumers of the torpedo-shaped bluefin tuna, and surging consumption here and overseas has led to overfishing of the species.

RELATED: Man Allegedly Finds Two Homeless Men Cooking Dinner in His Apartment

Experts warn it faces possible extinction, with stocks of Pacific bluefin depleted by 96 percent from their pre-industrial levels.

“The celebration surrounding the annual Pacific bluefin auction hides how deeply in trouble this species really is,” said Jamie Gibbon, associate manager for global tuna conservation at The Pew Charitable Trusts.

There are signs of progress toward protecting the bluefin, and Japan and other governments have backed plans to rebuild Pacific bluefin stocks, with a target of 20 percent of historic levels by 2034.

Decades-old Tsukiji was one of Japan’s most popular tourist destinations as well as the world’s biggest fish market.

The new market opened in October. A few businesses stayed in Tsukiji, but nearly all of the 500-plus wholesalers and other businesses shifted to Toyosu.

Tsukiji is due to be redeveloped, though for now it’s being turned into a parking lot for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.