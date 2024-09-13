Boar's Head Closing US Plant Tied to Deadly Outbreak, Will Permanently Discontinue Product

Boar’s Head said Friday it’s closing the Virginia plant tied to a deadly listeria outbreak.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it will also permanently discontinue production of liverwurst, the product that was linked to the deaths of at least nine people and hospitalizations of about 50 others in 18 states.

Boar’s Head expressed regret and deep apologies for the outbreak in a statement on its website.

Boar’s Head said an internal investigation at its Jarratt, Virginia, plant found that the contamination was the result of a specific production process.

The process only existed at the Jarratt plant and was only used for liverwurst, the company said.

The Jarratt plant hasn’t been operational since late July, when Boar’s Head recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli meats and other products after tests confirmed listeria bacteria in its products was making people sick.

Listeria infections are caused by a hardy type of bacteria that can survive and even thrive during refrigeration.

An estimated 1,600 people get listeria food poisoning each year and about 260 die, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Infections can be hard to pinpoint because symptoms may occur up to 10 weeks after eating contaminated food.

The Jarratt plant had a troubled history. Government inspectors found 69 instances of “noncompliance” at the facility over the last year, including instances of mold, insects, liquid dripping from ceilings and meat and fat residue on walls, floors and equipment.

Boar’s Head said “hundreds” of employees will be impacted by the closure.

“We do not take lightly our responsibility as one of the area’s largest employers,” the company said.

“But, under these circumstances, we feel that a plant closure is the most prudent course.”

The company said it is appointing a new chief food safety officer who will report to its president.

It is also establishing a safety council comprised of independent experts, including Mindy Brashears, a former food safety chief at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Frank Yiannas, a former deputy commissioner for food policy at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“This is a dark moment in our company’s history, but we intend to use this as an opportunity to enhance food safety programs not just for our company, but for the entire industry,” the company said.

