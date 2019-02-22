Boeheim to coach Syracuse vs No. 1 Duke after fatal crash

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jim Boeheim will coach Syracuse against top-ranked Duke on Saturday night, his team’s next game after Boeheim struck and killed a pedestrian on a darkened highway.

Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in a release Friday that Boeheim will resume coaching duties three days after the crash.

Police say the fatal accident happened on Interstate-690 in Syracuse on Wednesday night after Syracuse beat Louisville. Syracuse police say 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez was a passenger in a car that apparently skidded out of control on a patch of ice and hit a guardrail.

Jimenez was trying to get to safety when he was struck by Boeheim’s SUV. Boeheim came over a rise and swerved to avoid the disabled car, which was perpendicular across two lanes.

No tickets have been issued to Boeheim and the investigation is continuing.

TRENDING: Here Are 21 Fake Hate Crime Hoaxes Promoted by the Left Since Trump Took Office

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.