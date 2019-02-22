SECTIONS
Boeheim to coach Syracuse vs No. 1 Duke after fatal crash

ARCHIVO - En esta fotografía de archivo del 15 de marzo de 2018, el entrenador del equipo masculino colegial de Syracuse, Jim Boeheim, observa una práctica de sus jugadores antes del partido de su conjunto en la primera ronda del torneo de la NCAA en Detroit. (AP Foto/Carlos Osorio, Archivo)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 12:01pm
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jim Boeheim will coach Syracuse against top-ranked Duke on Saturday night, his team’s next game after Boeheim struck and killed a pedestrian on a darkened highway.

Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack said in a release Friday that Boeheim will resume coaching duties three days after the crash.

Police say the fatal accident happened on Interstate-690 in Syracuse on Wednesday night after Syracuse beat Louisville. Syracuse police say 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez was a passenger in a car that apparently skidded out of control on a patch of ice and hit a guardrail.

Jimenez was trying to get to safety when he was struck by Boeheim’s SUV. Boeheim came over a rise and swerved to avoid the disabled car, which was perpendicular across two lanes.

No tickets have been issued to Boeheim and the investigation is continuing.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Boeheim to coach Syracuse vs No. 1 Duke after fatal crash
