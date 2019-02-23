SECTIONS
Boeing 767 Cargo Jetliner Crashes in Texas, No Survivors

Cargo jetliner crashes in Texas.AIRLIVE / Twitter screen shot)Cargo jetliner crashes in Texas. (AIRLIVE / Twitter screen shot)

By AP Reports
Published February 23, 2019 at 1:18pm
Modified February 25, 2019 at 7:37pm
A Boeing 767 cargo jetliner heading to Houston with three people aboard crashed Saturday into a bay just east of the city, according to officials.

Lynn Lunsford with the Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately know the status of the people aboard and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

The twin-engine plane had departed from Miami and went down in Trinity Bay, just north of Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

No other details were immediately available.

An FAA alert was issued after officials lost radar and radio contact with Atlas Air Flight 3591 when it was about 30 miles southeast of George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Lunsford said.

The Coast Guard had dispatched several boats to assist in the search for survivors.

Video provided by KTRK-TV in Houston showed a Coast Guard helicopter hovering over the water in an apparent search for survivors.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office announced later there were no survivors, according to KPRC.

FAA investigators are traveling to the scene as are authorities with the National Transportation Safety Board, which will lead the investigation.

Texas troopers also were at the scene.

CORRECTION: Feb. 26, 2019: In our rush to get this breaking story out, it had the incorrect image associated with it briefly — the cargo company, Atlas, was correct, but the image was of a 747, not a 767.

The picture was replaced with one from the scene of the tragic accident as soon as it became available, which was fairly soon after publication. We apologize for any confusion the original picture may have caused.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







