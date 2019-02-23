Boeing 767 Cargo Jetliner Crashes in Texas, No Survivors

A Boeing 767 cargo jetliner heading to Houston with three people aboard crashed Saturday into a bay just east of the city, according to officials.

Lynn Lunsford with the Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately know the status of the people aboard and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

The twin-engine plane had departed from Miami and went down in Trinity Bay, just north of Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

No other details were immediately available.

An FAA alert was issued after officials lost radar and radio contact with Atlas Air Flight 3591 when it was about 30 miles southeast of George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Lunsford said.

#FAA statement regarding a twin-engine Boeing 767 cargo jetliner crash near Anahuac, TX today around 12:45 p.m. CT. pic.twitter.com/7x2f0wYwcG — The FAA (@FAANews) February 23, 2019

The Coast Guard had dispatched several boats to assist in the search for survivors.

Video provided by KTRK-TV in Houston showed a Coast Guard helicopter hovering over the water in an apparent search for survivors.

The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office announced later there were no survivors, according to KPRC.

LIVE Thousands of debris found at the Prime Air Boeing 767 crash area, including Amazon logo https://t.co/1drYvqYho6 pic.twitter.com/wQGutJQp9i — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) February 23, 2019

FAA investigators are traveling to the scene as are authorities with the National Transportation Safety Board, which will lead the investigation.

Texas troopers also were at the scene.

CORRECTION: Feb. 26, 2019: In our rush to get this breaking story out, it had the incorrect image associated with it briefly — the cargo company, Atlas, was correct, but the image was of a 747, not a 767.

The picture was replaced with one from the scene of the tragic accident as soon as it became available, which was fairly soon after publication. We apologize for any confusion the original picture may have caused.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

