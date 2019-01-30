Boeing soars and lifts markets with it

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing is reporting annual revenue of more than $100 billion for the first time and shares are soaring after the company easily beat Wall Street’s profit and sales expectations for the fourth quarter.

The big numbers from the plane maker, which is heavily exposed to trade standoff between the U.S. and China, sent futures higher less than two hours before the opening bell Wednesday.

Boeing Co. had net income of $3.42 billion, or $5.93. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $5.48 per share, easily topping the per-share profit of $4.52 that industry analysts were looking for, according to a poll by Zacks Investment Research.

The Chicago company’s revenue of $28.34 billion also breezed past projections of $26.65 billion.

Boeing expects full-year earnings in the range of $19.90 to $20.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $109.5 billion to $111.5 billion.

