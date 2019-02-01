Boko Haram kills at least 60 in Nigeria attack: Amnesty

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Amnesty International says Boko Haram has killed at least 60 people in a “devastating” attack on the northeastern Nigeria border town of Rann.

The international rights group has tweeted satellite imagery of the town, which it says shows hundreds of burned structures.

It says the attack on Monday by extremists who arrived on motorbikes left much of the town in flames.

Tens of thousands of people have fled attacks in Rann, near the border with Chad, in recent weeks.

The attacks come amid what Nigeria has called an extremist resurgence in recent months, posing a serious challenge for President Muhammadu Buhari as he seeks re-election in two weeks’ time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.