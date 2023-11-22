Share
News

'Attempted Terrorist Attack': Explosion Hits US Border Checkpoint Connecting New York and Canada

 By The Associated Press  November 22, 2023 at 11:36am
Share

Border crossings between the U.S. and Canada have been closed after a vehicle exploded at a checkpoint in what one reporter described as an “attempted terrorist attack.”

The FBI’s field office in Buffalo, New York, said in a statement that it was investigating the explosion on the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the two countries across the Niagara River.

Fox News correspondent Alexis McAdams said that, according to “high level police sources,” the explosion was the work of terrorists.

“Sources say the car was full of explosives. Both men inside dead,” McAdams posted on X.

Trending:
Jesse Watters Says He May File Restraining Order Against Joy Behar

According to The Canadian Independent, the explosion occurred on the American side of the checkpoint after the vehicle “[slammed] into an inspection booth at a high rate of speed.”

Photos and video taken by news organizations and posted on social media showed a security booth that had been singed by flames.


Gov. Kathy Hochul said she had been briefed on the incident and was “closely monitoring the situation.”

The Rainbow Bridge is one of four border crossings connecting Ontario to western New York.

The others are Lewiston, Whirlpool and Peace Bridge. The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission reported all four crossings are closed.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




'Attempted Terrorist Attack': Explosion Hits US Border Checkpoint Connecting New York and Canada
Israel and Hamas Agree to Temporary Cease-Fire, Swap of 50 Hostages for 150 Palestinian Prisoners
Ex-Trump Exec Breaks Down in Tears on Witness Stand: I 'Gave Up' Job After Never-Ending Attacks
Ford Dramatically Downsizes Electric Vehicle Battery Plant Plans Amid Lagging Sales
Chiefs Suffer Painful Loss After Potential Game-Winning Touchdown Is Dropped on Final Drive
See more...

Conversation