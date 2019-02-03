Boy, 4, finds gun and shoots pregnant mom in the face

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a pregnant Washington state woman was shot in the face Saturday by her 4-year-old son after the boy found a loaded, unsecured gun under a mattress.

The King County Sheriff’s Office says the 27-year-old mother is eight months pregnant and was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say the boy’s father put the gun under a mattress because he was afraid of recent crime in the neighborhood.

Under a new state law, gun owners could face criminal charges for not safely storing a gun.

It’s unclear who the gun is registered to.

KOMO-TV reports detectives will be looking into the case Monday to see if any charges will be filed.

