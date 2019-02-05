BP gets lift from higher oil prices and increased production

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — BP says fourth-quarter earnings jumped 65 percent as the London-based energy company benefited from higher oil prices and increased production.

The company said Tuesday that underlying replacement cost profit, the industry’s preferred gauge of earnings, rose to $3.48 billion from $2.11 billion in the same period a year earlier. The figure excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories.

Net income increased 28 times to $766 million.

Oil companies are profiting after cutting costs and selling assets to adjust to an era of lower oil prices — crude dropped below $30 a barrel in January 2016.

Brent crude, a benchmark, averaged $68.81 a barrel in the quarter, 12 percent higher than a year earlier.

BP’s production increased 1.8 percent 2.63 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

